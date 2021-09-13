Maharashtra CM to chair meeting with police officers over women safety issues

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will chair a meeting with chiefs of all police forces, Government Railway Police (GRP) commissioner and senior officials of State Home Department regarding women safety issues on Monday.

This comes at a time when cases of crime against women have seen a consistent increase in the state.

Earlier, on Friday, as per the information shared by the police, a PCR call was received at 3:30 am on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday that a woman was lying unconscious and covered in blood on Khairani Road in Sakinaka.

The 30-year old woman raped in the Sakinaka area of Mumbai succumbed to her injuries on Saturday.

The victim, who sustained serious injuries because of a rod put in her private parts, was undergoing treatment in Rajawadi Hospital in Mumbai.

The police arrested the man accused of raping the woman and he was booked under Sections 307, 376, 323 and 504 of the Indian Penal Code.

( With inputs from ANI )

