Maharashtra CM: We will have to impose lockdown again if state would require 700 metric tonnes Of oxygen

Health facilities in the state are being improved. But there has not been much increase in oxygen stock in the state. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has said that whenever up to 700 metric tonnes of oxygen is required for Covid patients in the state, we may have to impose a lockdown once again. Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday inaugurated COVID hospital for children at IT Park in Mumbai's Kalina Campus.

"Two health services were dedicated today to serve the people. The possibility of a third wave of corona has been reported. Corona infection is on the rise among children in other states in the country. We are taking full care that the risk here does not increase. Against this backdrop, special care centers are being set up to prevent children from exposing them to the dangerous environment of the hospital if they become infected with the corona, "said Chief Minister Thackeray.

“I still see the crowd. But this crowd is not right. Restrictions have been relaxed so that you can continue the economic cycle with care. I urge you not to do anything that would endanger the health of the citizens for any political gain. I appeal to all political parties, religious and social organizations to refrain from doing anything that would endanger the lives of the citizens. The Corona crisis is not over yet. If you don't follow the rules, maybe the third wave will come sooner than expected. Therefore, if you want to avoid lockdown, no matter how provocative someone is, don't get provocated", said Uddhav Thackeray.