Maharashtra College Reopening: Colleges in the state to start from Oct 20, announces Uday Samant

After the start of schools in the state, now colleges will also start. Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant has announced that colleges in the state will start functioning from October 20. Although colleges will be started in the state, some rules have been laid down for this.

Uday Samant held a press conference today and informed that colleges in the state will start functioning from October 20. Students will need to have both doses of the corona vaccine. Uday Samant has also said that there will be different regulations in different districts considering the corona situation there. He also informed about the implementation of special vaccination campaign for students in colleges.

Uday Samant has suggested that colleges should provide online education to students who are unable to attend college. The local authority will have the rights to start more than 50 per cent of university college classes. Given the prevalence of corona, the local authority will have the sole right to decide whether or not to continue with the colleges. If the students have not been vaccinated, the colleges should carry out vaccination campaign. In addition, all non-teaching staff professors need to be vaccinated.