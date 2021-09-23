Maharashtra Congress leaders meet Fadnavis at his residence over upcoming Rajya Sabha bypolls

A big change has taken place in the politics of the Maharashtra again. BJP has given a chance to Sanjay Upadhyay for Rajya Sabha by-election while Rajni Patil has been given candidature from Mahavikas Aghadi. The Rajya Sabha seat became vacant after the death of MP Rajiv Satav. A by-election is being held for this seat. But before that, Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole and CLP leader Balasaheb Thorat met Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis at his official residence on Thursday in Mumbai, over upcoming Rajya Sabha bypolls.

Congress state president Nana Patole and revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat met BJP leader and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Devendra Fadnavis. The Congress leaders met to discuss that the Rajya Sabha by-elections should happen without any opposition. But the visit is said to have angered the other two parties in the Mahavikas Aghadi. Doesn't Congress believe in the unity of Mahavikas Aghadi? Such a question is being presented. Shiv Sena-NCP didn't like that Congress leaders met Fadnavis.

They met Devendra Fadnavis as the Congress wants the Rajya Sabha by-election to be unopposed. But Fadnavis made another proposal to the Congress that 12 BJP MLAs have been suspended in the last session. Fadnavis has proposed to the Congress to cancel the suspension of these MLAs. But this decision belongs to the Mahavikas Aghadi. Congress alone cannot decide on this.



