Maharashtra: Delta variant of covid raises concerns; 30 people infected with Delta variant in Nashik

The second wave of corona had the greatest impact on Maharashtra. Maharashtra was witnessing a large number of patients. But while the number of corona cases are declining, the delta variant of corona has once again raised concerns in Maharashtra. 30 patients of Delta variant of Corona have been found in Nashik. Earlier, patients of Delta Plus variant were also found in Pune.

According to the information given by Dr. Kishor Srinivas, Surgeon, Nashik District Hospital, 30 patients of Delta variant have been found in Nashik. Of these, 28 are in rural areas. The report of these people was sent to a laboratory in Pune for genome sequencing. Subsequent reports suggest that these people have been infected with the Delta variant. ANI has given the news in this regard.



Delta variants in 135 countries

According to the World Health Organization, delta variants have been found in 135 countries so far. Meanwhile, the number of corona patients worldwide could reach 200 million by next week, according to the World Health Organization.

Beta variants of the corona have been found in 132 countries around the world, while cases of gamma variants have been reported in 81 countries.

According to the World Health Organization, delta variants have been found in 135 countries out of 182 countries.



