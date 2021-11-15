Maharashtra: Devgad's Alphonso mangoes arrive in Nashik market

The first supply of Devgad Hapus mango popularly known as Alphonso has arrived in Nashik in Maharashtra.

"The quality of the Devgad mangoes that have arrived in Nashik is very good. Since it is the very initial stage, the sale is slow but it will pick up pace," said Tribhuvan Prasad, a mango seller in Nashik's market.

He also said that the response from the people is good in the market so far and expressed hope that more people will pour in to buy these mangoes.

A buyer of mangoes in the market echoed the same opinion that the quality of mangoes that have arrived in Nashik as the season sets in is supreme.

"This year, Devgad Hapus mangoes have arrived early in the market. Last year, we did not get these mangoes. I am elated that people in the business are bringing in premium quality mangoes for us," said Lahu Tambe, a local.

The markets were crippled due to the COVID-19 pandemic last year. However, this year, the mango sellers in Nashik are hoping to earn better profits.

( With inputs from ANI )

