Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at residential building in Thane, no causality reported

A fire broke out in the fifth-floor flat of a 12 storey residential building in Thane on Tuesday early morning, informed Thane Municipal Corporation.

According to the Thane Municipal Corporation, the fire broke out at 4:45 am and around 15 to 16 residents of the Ascona building in Raheja Gardens were evacuated while the blaze was being contained by the fire brigade.

"RDMC and Fire Brigade are on site with two fire engines, one Jumbo water tanker and two Quick Response Vehicle (QRV). No casualties or injuries have been reported. Situation under control," it said.

More details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor