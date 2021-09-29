Maharashtra Flood: Farmers in Marathwada will be rescued from disaster, do not lose patience - CM Thackeray

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that due to heavy rains in Marathwada, the crops of the farmers have been totally destroyed, but we as the government are behind these farmers and have given instructions to the administration to help them in every possible way. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray took a district-wise review of the heavy rains in Marathwada for the last two days from the Relief and Rehabilitation Department. He directed the administration to extend all possible help to the affected farmers and citizens in any case.

The Chief Minister said that the youth have rescued the villagers from the flood waters in some places and the evacuation of people from these areas should be done properly. The Chief Minister has also held discussions with the Divisional Commissioners and in this natural calamity, the administration should pay attention to the rescue work of the citizens as well as maintain coordination in all the agencies. The Chief Minister also discussed the situation with the Guardian Ministers of the districts in Marathwada on Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning.

Maharashtra received 26 mm of rain in last 24 hours. The torrential rains that have been falling for the last two days have particularly affected the districts of Marathwada.

The Chief Minister also directed that the rescue and emergency relief work should be expedited and the Revenue Department and the Agriculture Department should immediately start the inquiries into the damage. The continuous rains have also damaged orchards in some places and washed away crops, it is an unprecedented situation. Don't let students get hurt. Due to the flood situation and many students could not reach the center for the CET entrance exam. The Chief Minister also directed that these students should be given another chance to appear for the CET exams, so as not to cause any academic loss to the students.