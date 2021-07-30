Maharashtra Flood: I am not the CM who will announce package for popularity, says Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday visited the flood-affected area of Nrusinhawadi, Shirol in Kolhapur. According to the information of the State Emergency Operation Centre, 213 people died due to floods and heavy rainfall in various places across the state. The CM also visited Shahpuri area which is also affected by the floods.

Regarding announcing package for the flood victims, "I am not the CM who will announce package, I am the CM who will come forward for help. I have said before that I will not make any announcement for the sake of popularity. But I will definitely help all the flood victims, assured Uddhav Thackeray.

Uddhav Thackeray interacted intimately with the flood victims in Shahupuri. Don't be afraid, don't worry, the Chief Minister was giving patience to the flood victims. Right now we are fighting Corona. Be patient. He also said that after discussing with the people's representatives here, we will find a way on the situation in and around Kumbhargalli. Also, after inspecting the damaged area, Uddhav Thackeray gave important information at a press conference. He sais, the local administration evacuated a few lakh people after receiving a warning of heavy rains. Livestock was saved in the same way.

Uddhav Thackeray said, "After seeing the horrible reality of the floods up close, I will not rest until I speed up the work and the plan. Most importantly, we will focus on rehabilitating flood-prone areas as well as those at risk of landslides. Achieving this will require tough decisions. I have given instructions not to allow encroachments and constructions in the river basin, said Uddhav Thackeray.

This catastrophic crisis that has befallen Maharashtra is terrible. In order to get out of this crisis, our priority is to clean up, provide relief to the citizens and rehabilitate them to prevent diseases like Covid and caused by flood waters. This crisis has always happened and our world is being carried away in it, so the people expect a permanent solution, said Uddhav Thackeray in a press conference.



