Maharashtra Flood: Maharashtra govt announces package of Rs 11,500 crore for flood victims

The state has been hit hard by torrential rains in the last few days. Western Maharashtra, including the Konkan, was badly affected by the rains. There was also a large loss of life and property due to rain water and landslides. Many locals and small businesses suffered massive losses as floods ravaged the western parts of Maharashtra. Various business owners who were already reeling under the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns said the flood water entered their business units resulting in heavy losses.

For the last few days, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was also visiting the flood-hit area. It was said that the flood victims would be assisted by reviewing the damage. Finally, the state government has announced this help in today's cabinet.

The state cabinet today approved an expenditure of Rs 11,500 crore for emergency relief, repairs and other long-term measures due to the recent floods in the state.

In the meeting held in the presence of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, the Relief and Rehabilitation Department made a presentation on the damage. It has since been approved by the Cabinet.



