Maharashtra FYJC CET exam cancelled by Bombay HC, Varsha Gaikwad reacts to courts verdict

The state government had decided to conduct the CET exam for the 11th admissions after the 10th exam was canceled due to the second wave of corona. However, the decision was challenged in the High Court. The High Court today slammed the state government. The High Court has quashed the decision to conduct the CET exam for the 11th admission. It has also ordered the admission of the eleventh on the basis of on Class 10 marks and internal assessments. Now the state's school education minister Varsha Gaikwad has also reacted to the court's verdict.

"After studying the decision of the court, it will be decided to implement the admission process based on the result of internal marks, as well as its planning. The students had also registered for the CET exam, while some had even started studying. The state government tried to present its case in the court but the admission process will have to be carried out as per the decision of the court. Like last year, this year the 11th admission process will be carried out and everyone will get admission", said Varsha Gaikwad.

The court also directed the state government to inform the students about the results within 48 hours. It has also been ordered to complete the admission process in the next six weeks. In an earlier hearing, Ashutosh Kumbakoni had represented the state government in conducting the CET examination.