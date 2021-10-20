Maharashtra: Gadchiroli police arrests Naxalite carrying reward of Rs 2 lakh

Gadchiroli police on Tuesday arrested one hardcore Naxalite in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli, informed Ankit Goyal, Superintendent of Police (SP) Gadchiroli.

Naxalite who is arrested by Gadchiroli police is identified as Mangaru Kataku Madavi. The government had declared a reward of Rs 2 lakh on the Naxalite, said SP Goyal.

He was involved in many incidents including civilian murders, post attacks, SP Goyal added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor