Maharashtra govt announces 2019 Best Journalism Award; check out list
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: August 14, 2021 05:00 PM2021-08-14T17:00:57+5:302021-08-14T17:02:35+5:30
Journalism Awards for the year 2019 have been announced by the state government for outstanding work in the field ...
Journalism Awards for the year 2019 have been announced by the state government for outstanding work in the field of journalism. In this. Four Lokmat candidates have received these awards. The state government also announced various awards for journalists for development coverage. The awards will be presented by the Chief Minister at a function in Mumbai. Lokmat journalist Sachin Lungse will be honored with Acharya Atre Award, Manoj Shelar with Dadasaheb Potnis Award, Yogesh Pandey with Gajanan Tryambak Madkholkar award and senior photographer Prashant Kharote with Tolaram Kukreja Best Newspaper Photographer Award.
Balshastri Jambhekar Award (Marathi) (State Level) - Sandeep Kale, Editor, Daily Youth Sakal. Mumbai.
Anant Gopal Shewde Award (English) (State Level) Anjaya Anparti, Special Representative, Times of India. Nagpur
Baburao Vishnu Paradkar Award (Hindi) (State Level) Dopahar ka Saamna. Mumbai
Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Award (Urdu) (State Level) Zr Farhan Hanif, Deputy Editor, Urdu News, Mumbai.
Yashwantrao Chavan Award Government Group (Marathi) (M.V.J.) (State Level) Mr. Praveen Take, District Information Officer, Chandrapur.
P. L. Deshpande Best Television News Story Award (State Level) - Vedanta Neb, Representative, ABP Mazha, Mumbai.
Tolaram Kukreja Best Newspaper Photographer Award (State Level) - Prashant Kharote, Senior Photographer, Lokmat, Nashik.
Keki Moose Outstanding Photographer Award Govt. Group (M.V.J.) (State Level) - Rohit Kamble, Photographer, Divisional Information Office, Kolhapur.
The awards are as follows:
- Social Media Award (State Level) - Rahul Zhote, Editor, Sindkhed Raja Mirror.in (Web), Buldhana.
- Swachh Maharashtra Janajagruti Award (State Level) - Pratibha Raje, Deputy Editor, Leader, Satara.
- Journalist Sudhakar Doiphode Editorial Award - Rohini Khadilkar - Potnis, Editor, Sandhyakaal, Mumbai.
- Dadasaheb Potnis Award, Nashik Division - Manoj Shelar, Senior Deputy Editor, Lokmat, Nandurbar, Nashik.
- Anantrao Bhalerao Award, Aurangabad Division (including Latur) - Mahesh Joshi, Special Representative, Divya Marathi, Aurangabad.
- Acharya Atre Award, Mumbai Department Sachin Lungse, Senior Correspondent, Lokmat, Mumbai.
- Nanasaheb Parulekar Award, Pune Division Chaitrali Chandorkar, Senior Journalist, Maharashtra Times, Pune
- Shi. M. Paranjape Award, Konkan Division Mr. Harshad Kashaalkar, District Representative, Loksatta, Raigad.
- Ganpatrao Govindrao Jadhav Award, Kolhapur Division Mr. Eknath Naik, Deputy Editor, Pudhaari, Kolhapur.
- Lok Nayak Bapuji Ane Award, Amravati Division Jayant Sonone, Wartahar, Divya Marathi, Amravati.
- Gajanan Tryambak Madkholkar Award, Nagpur Division Yogesh Pandey, Deputy Chief Deputy Editor-Wartahar, Lokmat, Nagpur.