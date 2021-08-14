Maharashtra govt announces 2019 Best Journalism Award; check out list

Journalism Awards for the year 2019 have been announced by the state government for outstanding work in the field of journalism. In this. Four Lokmat candidates have received these awards. The state government also announced various awards for journalists for development coverage. The awards will be presented by the Chief Minister at a function in Mumbai. Lokmat journalist Sachin Lungse will be honored with Acharya Atre Award, Manoj Shelar with Dadasaheb Potnis Award, Yogesh Pandey with Gajanan Tryambak Madkholkar award and senior photographer Prashant Kharote with Tolaram Kukreja Best Newspaper Photographer Award.

Balshastri Jambhekar Award (Marathi) (State Level) - Sandeep Kale, Editor, Daily Youth Sakal. Mumbai.

Anant Gopal Shewde Award (English) (State Level) Anjaya Anparti, Special Representative, Times of India. Nagpur

Baburao Vishnu Paradkar Award (Hindi) (State Level) Dopahar ka Saamna. Mumbai

Maulana Abul Kalam Azad Award (Urdu) (State Level) Zr Farhan Hanif, Deputy Editor, Urdu News, Mumbai.

Yashwantrao Chavan Award Government Group (Marathi) (M.V.J.) (State Level) Mr. Praveen Take, District Information Officer, Chandrapur.

P. L. Deshpande Best Television News Story Award (State Level) - Vedanta Neb, Representative, ABP Mazha, Mumbai.

Tolaram Kukreja Best Newspaper Photographer Award (State Level) - Prashant Kharote, Senior Photographer, Lokmat, Nashik.

Keki Moose Outstanding Photographer Award Govt. Group (M.V.J.) (State Level) - Rohit Kamble, Photographer, Divisional Information Office, Kolhapur.

