Maharashtra govt announces Rs 50,000 aid to kin of COVID victims
By ANI | Published: November 26, 2021 10:31 PM2021-11-26T22:31:56+5:302021-11-26T22:40:02+5:30
Maharashtra Government on Friday announced financial aid of Rs 50,000 to kins or immediate relatives of people who lost their lives due to COVID-19.
As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday, as many as 1,40,857 people have died due to COVID-19 in the state, while the active caseload was reported to be 12,852.
The Covid death toll in the country stands at 4,67,468, the ministry reported.
( With inputs from ANI )
