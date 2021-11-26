Maharashtra govt announces Rs 50,000 aid to kin of COVID victims

Published: November 26, 2021

Maharashtra Government on Friday announced financial aid of Rs 50,000 to kins or immediate relatives of people who lost their lives due to COVID-19.

As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday, as many as 1,40,857 people have died due to COVID-19 in the state, while the active caseload was reported to be 12,852.

The Covid death toll in the country stands at 4,67,468, the ministry reported.

