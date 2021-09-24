Maharashtra govt gives permission to start schools from Oct 4

After Ganeshotsav, the number of patients has not increased much. Against this backdrop, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has approved the proposal to start schools in the state. Schools will be start in the state from October 4 following the Covid rules. It has come to light that the next class will start from 5th standard. Schools will be started following all the rules of corona restriction. The government has also clarified that all the decisions will be with the concerned district collector.

However, it is a matter of joy for the students, parents and teachers as the schools which have been closed for the last one and a half years are starting. The prevalence of corona in the state seems to be declining. The number of active patients is steadily declining and the number of patients recovering is increasing. That is why the decision has been taken to start schools now.

The state government has already been given guidelines by the Child Task Force. "Given the geographical location of the district, the local administration and the authorities can make the right decision to start a school there," said a member of the Child Task Force. Bakul Parekh had expressed his opinion. Bakul Parekh also said that it would be appropriate to start schools in phases with the permission of the local administration instead of starting integrated schools across the state in preparation for the guidelines given to the education department by the Child Task Force.