Maharashtra govt reduces working hours of women police personnel from 12 hours to 8 hours

The Mahavikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra has taken a big decision for women police. The working hours of women police in the state will be decreased from 12 to 8 hours. State Director General of Police Sanjay Pandey announced this on Friday. This was reported by ANI. In some places of the state it has already been implemented and such shifts will soon be made the norm across the state in a phased manner, said the DGP.

Currently, women in the police force have to work 12 hours a day. Women police have to work hard while carrying out family responsibilities as well as work. Many times on the day of the festival, due to security, serious crimes, the police have to perform their duties for more than 12 hours several times in a year. It was observed that this was affecting the responsibilities and duties of their family. So this decision has been made.

The Maharashtra government has decided to reduce the working hours of women police from twelve hours to eight hours. This is a very good decision and good news for the police force. This will enable many women police personnel to strike a better balance between family and job. Many thanks to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil for taking this decision ', tweeted MP Supriya Sule.

