Maharashtra govt slashes rates of imported liquor by 50%

The Maharashtra government had on November 18 reduced the special duty rate on imported liquor from 300 per cent to 150 per cent. Accordingly, the excise department has announced new rates for liquor considering the production charges. People will not need to be buy liquor from other states to save few rupees. However, if anyone does so, they will have to face severe action. At present, the prices of eight types of liquor have been fixed and similar rates of liquor of other companies will be announced soon, excise department officials said.

The decision to reduce special tariffs has reduced the rates of imported liquor in the state and brought it in line with other states. Reducing rates will now curb smuggling. In addition, counterfeit liquor and forms of theft will be reduced, it is claimed.

Johnny Walker Black Label Blended Scotch Whiskey - Old Price - Rs. 5760 and New Price - Rs. 3750

Johnny Walker Red Label Blended Scotch Whiskey - Old Rate - Rs 3060 and New Rate - 1950 Rupees

J&B Rare Blended Scotch Whiskey - Old Rate - Rs 3060 and New Rate Rs 2100

Jameson Triple Distilled Irish Whiskey - Old Rate - Rs 3800 and New Rate Rs 2500

Blantyre's Finest Blended Scotch Whiskey - Old Rate - Rs 3075 and New Rate - Rs. 2100

Shivas Regal (12 years old) Blended Scotch Whiskey - Old Rate Rs 5850 and New Rate Rs 3850

Jordans London Dry Jean - Old Rate Rs 2400 and New Rate Rs 1650