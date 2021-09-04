Maharashtra: Heavy rainfall warning over next 4 days, warns IMD

The Indian Meteorological Department has warned of torrential to very heavy rains in the state for the next four days. A low pressure area is expected in the North and North Central Bay of Bengal in the next 48 hours. That is why torrential rains with thunderstorms are expected in most parts of the state in the next four to five days. The highest rainfall is likely to be recorded in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar districts.

Most of the districts in the state including Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Raigad, Thane, Palghar, Mumbai, Nashik, Aurangabad and Jalna have been warned of torrential to very heavy rains on September 7. Ahmednagar, Beed, Parbhani, Akola, Amravati, Yavatmal, Nanded, Buldhana and Hingoli will receive moderate rainfall.

Rainfall has been forecasted for the next four days in the Konkan belt. Therefore, the citizens of the coastal areas have been alerted.

Warning to Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg on 5th September

The meteorological department has issued orange alert for Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg tomorrow. Satara, Pune, Raigad, Kolhapur, Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Nashik, Ahmednagar, Jalgaon, Jalna, Beed, Osmanabad, Latur, Parbhani, Hingoli, Nanded, Chandrapur, Amravati and Gadchiroli districts are expected to receive moderate rainfall.



