Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2021: Results for Class XII announced; 99.63% students passed

The online results of Class XII examination conducted by Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education have been announced on Tuesday. As per class X, the result of class XII has broken all records and the result of state board of class XII is 99.63 percent.

The result of science stream was 99.45 per cent, commerce stream was 99.91 per cent and arts stream was 99.83 per cent. Konkan had the highest result at 99.81 per cent and Aurangabad at 99.34 per cent. The results have increased by 8.97 per cent over the previous year.



The state board has provided five websites to the students to view the results so that there would be no confusion in the results of class XII. Against the backdrop of corona, the 12th standard examination conducted by the state government in 2021 was canceled. Therefore, the final result of class XII will be announced on the basis of the marks of internal examinations in class X, XI and XII. This year 13,17,076 students had registered for the 12th examination.



You can check the results on these websites...

hscresult.11thadmission.org.in

msbshse.co.in

hscresult.mkcl.org

mahresult.nic.in.

lokmat.news18.com



Students will be able to lodge objections or complaints against the Class XII results that were announced by the state board on Tuesday and the grievances will be resolved at the divisional board level, said state board secretary Dr Ashok Bhosale.