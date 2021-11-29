Maharashtra Lockdown Again: Govt to impose restrictions in state? CM Thackeray to discuss with PM ?

As the Omicron variant is spreading in many countries of the world, restrictions have been imposed in many countries. Against this backdrop, Omicron was discussed at today's cabinet meeting. Should the state impose restrictions at this time or not? What will be the new rules? This was discussed in today's meeting. It was also decided that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray should have a direct discussion with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this regard. Therefore, sources said that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will soon talk to the Prime Minister regarding the rules and regulations to prevent the spread of Omicron.

A cabinet meeting was held today under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. The meeting lasted for about an hour. The new variant was discussed in today's cabinet meeting. Health Minister Rajesh Tope informed about this. At this time, all the ministers instructed the Chief Minister to discuss the new rules with the Prime Minister. The Chief Minister has also accepted the suggestion and will soon discuss the matter with Modi, sources said.

Will the rules apply like in Dubai?

Dubai has regulations regarding incoming and outbound flights from 13 countries. There was a discussion in today's meeting that there should be similar rules in Maharashtra as well. It is also being said that appropriate decision will be taken after checking these rules.