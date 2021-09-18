Maharashtra: Man held for raping 6-years old girl in Thane

Thane Police arrested a man on Friday for allegedly raping a six-year-old girl in the Thane district of Maharashtra.

According to the police, the victim was raped by her maternal uncle when she was alone at his home on September 13.

"The victim went to play at her maternal uncle's home. When his uncle found her alone at home, he raped her. When she returned to her house on the same day, she did not inform anybody about the incident as the girl was scared. However, she told her mother about the incident the next day when her mother asked," police informed.

Immediately, the victim's family reached the nearest Hill Line police station in Thane and filed a case against the accused under Section 376 and POCSO Act.

The accused was arrested on Friday and produced in court. Later, the court sent him to police custody till September 18.

( With inputs from ANI )

