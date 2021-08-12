Maharashtra: MNS leader Gajanan Kale booked for harassing wife

A case has been registered against Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Navi Mumbai president Gajanan Kale over allegations of mental and physical harassment of his wife.

She alleged that Kale misbehaved with her at home because of affairs with several women.

A case under relevant sections has been registered at Navi Mumbai's Nerul Police Station.

( With inputs from ANI )

