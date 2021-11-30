Maharashtra: More than 90 lakh people haven't taken second covid dose

The percentage of beneficiaries who have received both doses of corona vaccine in the Maharashtra is 41%. The percentage of beneficiaries who have taken the first dose is 80%. While a new mutation in the corona has caused panic in the world, more than 9 million beneficiaries in the state have not yet received a second dose, according to the health department.

The rate of daily vaccination in the state has dropped dramatically. In the month of September this number is 7 lakh 60 thousand 955, in the month of October it is 5 lakh 25 thousand 121 and in the month of November it is 4 lakh 63 thousand 389. About 70,000 Asha Sevikas are working in the state to create awareness about vaccination and to encourage those who have missed the dose of vaccine to get vaccinated. Dr. Om Srivastava of the state's Corona Task Force said that the first dose of vaccine definitely provides protection; However, it is very important to take a second dose. Because it does not lead to serious illness. In addition, the chances of hospitalization are slim..