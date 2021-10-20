Maharashtra: Portion of under-construction bridge collapses in Nagpur
By ANI | Published: October 20, 2021 02:48 AM2021-10-20T02:48:35+5:302021-10-20T02:55:03+5:30
A portion of the under-construction bridge in the Kalamna area of Maharashtra's Nagpur collapsed on Tuesday.
According to the police, no casualty has been reported so far.
More details are awaited in the matter.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor