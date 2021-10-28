Maharashtra Public Service Commission announces Maharashtra Secondary Service 2021 combined examination schedule

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) had introduced the state service advertisement a few days back. After that, today MPSC has released the advertisement of Maharashtra Secondary Service Non-Gazetted Group-B Joint Pre-Examination 2021. MPSC has issued this advertisement for 666 posts this year.

An advertisement has been published on the Commission's website for a total of 666 posts to be filled by Maharashtra Secondary Service Non-Gazetted Group-B Joint Pre-Examination 2021. The exam will be held on February 26, 2022.

According to the advertisement released by the MPSC, recruitment process will be carried out for 376 posts of Sub-Inspector of Police, 190 for State Tax Inspector and 100 for Assistant Cell Officer. An advertisement has been published on the Commission's website for a total of 666 posts to be filled by Maharashtra Secondary Service Non-Gazetted Group-B Joint Pre-Examination 2021. The exam will be held on February 26, 2022.

The application process for Maharashtra Secondary Service Non-Gazetted Group-B Joint Pre-Examination 2021 will start from 2 pm on October 29. The last date for submission of applications will be November 19. The examination fee will be Rs 544 for open category candidates and Rs 344 for backward class candidates.

Yesterday, the Maharashtra Public Service Commission announced the dates of the main examination in the non-gazetted group-B category. Accordingly, the main examinations of Group-B will be held from 22 January 2022 to 12 February 2022. The main examination will be held for the posts of PSI, Assistant Cell Officer and State Tax Inspector. Maharashtra Secondary Service Group-B, Main Examination 2020 Joint Paper will be held on 22nd January 2022. Police Sub-Inspector Paper Two will be held on January 29, Assistant Cell Officer Paper Two on February 5 and State Tax Inspector Paper Two on February 12.