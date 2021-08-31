Maharashtra Rains: Heavy rains in Kannad Ghat causes landslides in Aurangabad

The Kannad Ghat area of ​​Aurangabad has witnessed heavy rains. Heavy rains have caused landslides in three places in the Kannada valley. As a result, traffic on the Aurangabad-Dhule highway has come to a complete standstill. There has been traffic jam in Kannad Ghat since 2 am due to landslides. There are long queues of vehicles and the administration is trying to reach the spot. No casualties have been reported so far.

The Pajhar lake in Aurangabad has been flooded due to heavy rain. In Chalisgaon in Jalgaon too, rivers have been flooded due to heavy rains. Many shops and houses have been submerged. About 10 to 12 villages in Kannada taluka have been cut off due to cloudburst rains.

The Indian Meteorological Department has warned of three to four days of torrential rains in the state from August 30. It has forecast heavy rains in some places. There is a possibility of thunderstorm in Palghar, Raigad, Thane and Konkan areas. Pune, Jalgaon, Ahmednagar, Solapur, Aurangabad, Jalna, Latur, Osmanabad and Beed areas are forecast to receive torrential rains in the next three to four hours.



