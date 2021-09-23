Maharashtra ranks 23rd in the country in rape cases, 10th in violence against women

While politics in Maharashtra is heating up after the Sakinaka rape incident, Maharashtra ranks 23rd in the National Crime Records Bureau's 2020 crime rate. Maharashtra ranks fourth in the country in the number of rape cases in the last one year. The state also ranks 10th in the overall crime rate in cases of atrocities against women.

The NCRB is an institution under the Central Government. Every year, crime statistics in the country are published on it's behalf. Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari had suggested a two-day special session, to which Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had given a list of crimes against women across the country in a letter to the governor. Against that backdrop, Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil has given statistics on how crimes against women are declining in Maharashtra.

Maharashtra ranks fourth in the number of rape cases in the country in the last one year. The highest number of 5310 rapes took place in Rajasthan. This is followed by Uttar Pradesh - 2769, Madhya Pradesh - 2339, and Maharashtra - 2061. In 2020, there were 219 rape with murder in the country. 20 of them are from Maharashtra. There were 23 such incidents in the state in 2018 and 15 in 2019. The state ranks 9th in the number of dowry cases but ranks 18th in the country in the crime rate.

The incidence of atrocities is declining in Maharashtra.

2018: 35,497

2019: 37,144

2020: 31,954

Gujarat connection in CM's letter -

- In a letter to the Governor, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had given statistics about Gujarat. In the letter, Thackeray said, "According to the Gujarat Police report, 14 women face atrocities like rape and sexual abuse every day.

- 2908 women have gone missing from Ahmedabad in recent times. In the last two years, 14,229 women have gone missing from Gujarat.

- Violent atrocities against women have reached a peak in Gujarat since 2015 ', it was mentioned.

Crime rate of rape

Rajasthan 13.9%

Delhi 10.5%

Haryana 10.0%

Assam 9.7%

Madhya Pradesh 3.5%

Maharashtra 3.5%

Cases of atrocities (Maharashtra ranks 10th in the country)

Odisha 55.8%

Assam 27.2%

Telangana 26.3%

Rajasthan 22.7%

Maharashtra 16.8%