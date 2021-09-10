Maharashtra reports 4,154 new COVID-19 cases

Maharashtra has reported 4154 new COVID-19 cases, 4524 recoveries and 44 deaths in the last 24 hours.

As per the state health department, the total count of cases has gone up to 64,91,179.

The state has 49,812 active COVID-19 cases. The overall recoveries of the state have gone up to 62,99,760 and the death toll is 1,38,061.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor