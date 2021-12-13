Maharashtra reports 709 new COVID-19 cases, 16 fatalities

A total of 709 new COVID-19 cases and 16 fatalities were reported in Maharashtra in the past 24 hours, informed the state health bulletin on Sunday.

With the new 709 cases, the total number of the caseload of the state rose to 66,43,883 including 6,441 active cases.

As many as 699 people were discharged from the hospitals after getting recovered from the virus. The cumulative recoveries of the state stand at 64,92,504.

The cumulative number of coronavirus tests conducted in the state climbed to 6,68,75,975.

Meanwhile, a total of 18 new Omicron cases have been reported in the state which includes 5 in Mumbai, 10 in Pimpri Chinchwad and 1 each in Kalyan Dombivali, Pune MC and Nagpur, the state health department said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor