Maharashtra reports 999 new Covid cases, 49 deaths

Maharashtra reported 999 fresh Covid cases and 49 fatalities, informed the state health bulletin on Saturday.

At present, there are 12,219 active infections. As many as 1,020 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the cumulative recoveries to 64,66,913. The death toll reached 1,40,565.

The recovery rate in the state stands at 97.64 per cent and the fatality rate stands at 2.12 per cent.

As per the bulletin, there are 1,19,432 people in-home quarantine and another 1,028 in institutional quarantine.

The cumulative number of coronavirus tests conducted in the state climbed to 6,38,63,284.

Meanwhile, India reported 11,850 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative case count to 34,426,036, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

( With inputs from ANI )

