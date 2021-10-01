Maharashtra resident doctors to go on indefinite strike from today

The Maharashtra State Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) has called an indefinite strike across the state starting Friday, listing out their various demands.

The association said that their primary demand is academic fees should be waived off.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Akshay Yadav, member of MARD, said, "Our primary demand is academic fees should be waived off. Hostel conditions should be improved as they're not good."

He further said, "TDS should not be deducted from the stipend of resident doctors of BMC hospitals. Government and a few Corporation hospitals have not received COVID incentives."

Yadav also said that the higher authorities of the ministry have called them for a meeting to discuss the matter at 11 am today. "But we want written assurances from the government," he added.

The doctors have also threatened to intensify their protest if they do not get written assurance over the fulfilment of their demands. They also promised that any emergency services will not be affected due the protest.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor