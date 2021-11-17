Maharashtra School Reopen: As covid cases sees dip, class 1st to 4th likely to start

The number of corona patients in Maharashtra has been reduced. While Diwali holidays are also coming to an end soon. Therefore, the state education department has started to movements to start a school from class 1. The state government is positive about starting the school and a final decision is likely to be taken after discussions with the task force.

Movements to start 1st to 4th class

Schools were closed after the outbreak of the coronavirus. The state government has started schools in phases. Now the Corona crisis seems to be over. The state has taken the lead in preventing corona vaccination. Therefore, a decision is likely to be taken regarding the commencement of classes I to IV. It is learned that after discussions with the state cabinet and the task force, the school education department may take a final decision on starting classes.