Maharashtra: Shops to remain open till 8pm, restrictions to continue in places witnessing rise in COVID-19 cases

Shops in Maharashtra will remain open till 8 pm, said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackrey on Monday, adding that restriction will continue in the places where the cases are on rising.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, Thackeray said ease in the restrictions can only be given in the places with fewer cases.

"There is fear of the third wave in the state. We have already seen the situation of the second wave in the nation. The need for oxygen required in the second wave will be doubled in the third wave if it hits the nation and the states. I don't want that situation to come to Maharashtra, we have to follow Covid appropriate behaviour to avoid the rise of the third wave," he said.

"The timing of the shops is increased upto 8 in the evening now and restriction will continue in the places where the cases are on rising. Ease in the restrictions can only be given in the places with fewer cases. We urge the people to cooperate with us," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor