Maharashtra ST bus driver commits suicide, hangs self from a rod outside bus

The driver of the transport corporation committed suicide by hanging himself to ST bus parked in the depot on Friday morning. Dilip Haribhau Kakade from Shevgaon depot is the name of the ST employee who committed suicide. He was working as a driver in the depot.

The incident of committing suicide was revealed this morning. Upon learning of the incident, other employees and officials rushed to the depot. Police have reached the spot. The cause of the suicide is not yet clear.