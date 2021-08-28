Maharashtra: Thieves sell air conditioners on road, arrested

Recently, a shocking case of theft has come to light from Dombivli, Maharashtra. The thieves allegedly stole 78 air conditioners to get rich quickly. The most important thing was that the thieves sold more than half of the air conditioners like hawkers standing on the roadside. Yes, you might not believe this, but it is true. Police have arrested 5 people in the case.

The construction work of Regency Anantham Housing Complex in Dawdi area of ​​Kalyan Sheel Road is in progress. In this building three air conditioners are being installed in each flat of the housing complex. A large number of ACs were installed on each floor of the building.

On August 21, the supervisor noticed that 78 ACs were missing from the building. After seeing this he informed the police. After this the police started investigating the matter. During investigation, the police came to know that a youth named Vinod Mahto had come here on August 20. Vinod used to work here earlier but later he left the job. That's why no one stopped him from coming at the building.

After getting all the information, the police searched the call details. Police then arrested Rehman Khan and Deepak Bansode on the basis of mobile location. The two are said to be drivers of a private call center and were arrested after arresting Vinod Mahto, Salim Rashid and Adil Kapoor. All of them have now confessed their crime and the police have recovered 20 ACs from the arrested accused. Police said they have also recovered Rs 15 lakh cash and two Ertiga cars from the accused.