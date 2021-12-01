Maharashtra: Unidentified man's body found in creek in Thane's Kalwa
By ANI | Published: December 1, 2021 08:23 PM2021-12-01T20:23:50+5:302021-12-01T20:30:02+5:30
The body of an unidentified man was found in a creek, near Kalwa Bridge, Kalwa of Thane (west) in Maharashtra on Wednesday.
The body has been handed over to the police.
A case has been registered and an investigation is underway, police said.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor