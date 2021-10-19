Maharashtra Unlock: Hotels-restaurants can remain open till 12 midnight and shops till 11 pm

The number of corona patients is slowly declining. This is why it has now been decided to relax the covid rules in the state. Earlier, the government had given permission to start schools and colleges. Now the government has extended the opening hours of hotels and restaurants. All restaurants and hotels in the state can now remain open till 12 midnight. Besides, the state government has approved to keep all other types of shops open till 11 pm.

"Restaurants & eateries can now remain open till 12 midnight, while shops and establishments can stay open till 11 pm with immediate effect," CMO Maharshtra tweeted.

All restrictions are gradually being relaxed as thecovid cases in the state are decreasing. Cinemas and theaters in the state have been allowed to open from October 22. The state government has decided to extend the hours of restaurants and shops.

A meeting of the task force chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray discussed a number of important issues. Cinemas and theaters have already been allowed to open from October 22. After this, restaurants and shop timings have also been extended.