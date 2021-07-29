Maharashtra Unlock: Rajesh Tope hints at easing of COVID-19 restrictions

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope has hinted that the state is mulling easing restrictions. The state may allow businesses to open and fully vaccinated people to travel. A final decision will, however, be taken only by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Tope said before a meeting called by the CM with the state Covid-19 task force. He further informed that the government has decided to keep things open on Saturdays with restrictions. However, he further added that the Sunday restrictions will continue. Detailed guidelines will be next 2-3 days. “Hotels and shops timings will increase till 8-9 pm. But they need to ensure staff is fully vaccinated, they’ll be allowed to function on 50% capacity.''

The state government could also consider allowing some relaxations in 25 districts whose weekly Covid-19 positivity rate is less than the state average, Rajesh Tope, said. However, districts such as Satara, Pune and Kolhapur are unlikely to be considered for exemption for now as they top the list of the 10 districts in Maharashtra with a weekly positivity rate much higher than the state average. According to the new analysis by the state health department, the weekly Covid positivity rate at Satara was at 8.03% in the week July 21-27, higher than the 6.88 per cent recorded in the week before that. The Covid positivity rate in Pune district between July 21 and 27 has gone up to 7.23 per cent, from 6.45 per cent in the week ending July 20.While Kolhapur and Sangli are showing a downward trend, the weekly Covid positivity rate is still high, according to the analysis. At Kolhapur, the weekly positivity rate has gone down to 7.18 per cent as against 8.19 per cent in the July 14-20 period. The weekly positivity rate at Sangli is 6.91 per cent, down from 8.48 per cent.



On Wednesday, state minister Aslam Shaikh had indicated that Maharashtra may witness more relaxations in the lockdown norms given in the next few days. According to Shaikh, several ministers in the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance government feel that people who are vaccinated with two doses should be permitted to travel. Further, restaurants may be allowed to stay open for a longer duration. Aslam Shaikh on Wednesday said that the state must be unlocked further and the timing of the restaurants will be increased in the days to come. However, he added that a decision in this regard will be taken soon. He said that several state ministers feel that the full-vaccinated people should be allowed to travel in the state.