Maharashtra Unlock: State govt to announce relaxation except in these 11 districts

Until the number of patients in 11 districts of the state is brought under control, restrictions will be maintained in those districts. However, the Public Health Department has recommended to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to relax the restrictions in the remaining 25 districts. It has also been recommended to keep all the shops and establishments in these 25 districts open till 8 pm, Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope told Lokmat. Stating that these decisions will be implemented after the signature of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Tope also clarified that Maharashtra will get relief till late Monday.

Tope visited the Lokmat office in Mumbai. "We had a discussion with the Consulate General of Japan today," he said in an exclusive interview. Four waves have come and gone in Japan so far. The fifth wave is the biggest they are facing. Ten thousand covid cases are being reported in a single day. Asked about the details, he said, "The preliminary estimate is that we have ten thousand more patients because of the Olympics." Where crowds occur, patients are expected to grow. The increase in patients in Japan due to the Olympics has made it difficult to start a local trains in Mumbai. Therefore, a decision will be taken after discussions to start the locals, he added. We have to start a new economic cycle,Tope said.

To get extra vaccine doses from the center

We spoke to the Union Minister of State for Health, Dr. Bharti Pawar, to ensure that Maharashtra gets the maximum dose of vaccine. I have requested the Leader of the Opposition Devendra Fadnavis to accompany us to Delhi. However, let Maharashtra get the maximum dose. "If Maharashtra gets six crore doses in three months, we will complete the vaccination of ten crore people," Tope said. With 12 crore population in Maharashtra, we have completed vaccination of 4.5 crore people.

We need to be alert till August

We are now at a stage where the number of patients can increase if we do not take care. Care must be taken until the last week of August. That is why the Chief Minister is constantly talking to various doctors as well as members of the task force. Today, the Chief Minister held a meeting with the railway administration. They also discussed how to start a public service, Tope said.

What are the recommendations?

All private establishments should be allowed 50% attendance.

Restrictions on attendance will now be relaxed for weddings, deaths, plays and movies.

50% attendance allowed for theaters and multipexes.

The New Normal way of life now has to be lived with Corona.

For those who do not use masks, strict punishment is recommended. Masks, sanitizers will be mandatory.

Restrictions in these districts will be relaxed

Mumbai, Mumbai Suburbs, Thane, Nashik, Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Aurangabad, Jalna, Latur, Nanded, Parbhani, Osmanabad, Hingoli, Nagpur, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Akola, Amravati, Buldana, Yavatmal, Washim.

Restrictions remain here because ...

In Maharashtra, Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara, Pune, Solapur, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Raigad, Palghar, Ahmednagar, Beed, retrictions in these 11 districts will not be reduced soon. The health minister also said in response to a question that the restrictions would be relaxed only after the number of patients in the area was reduced.

For those who have been given two doses of vaccination, it is recommended to start local train service in Mumbai. However, the final decision will be taken by Chief Minister Thackeray with the members of the task force. - Rajesh Tope, Minister of Health