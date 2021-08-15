Maharashtra Unlock: What's allowed and What's not in the state from today

The Maharashtra government's new COVID-19 rules come into affect from 15th August 2021. The Mumbai local train services will be available to those fully vaccinated against Covid-19 from Sunday onwards.

What's allowed

Starting from 15 August, those who have received their second shot of the Covid-19 vaccine at least fifteen days prior to travel will be eligible to travel in the Mumbai local trains. Those who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 will have to get their train passes, which will be available on smartphones, ward offices and suburban railway stations. Passengers can download train passes through the mobile app. Those who do not have smartphones can take photo passes from municipal ward offices in the city as well as suburban railway stations.

Restaurants are allowed to reopen with 50% seating capacity, provided all employees (managers, waiters, cook/chefs, cleaning staff, bartenders) are fully vaccinated and 14 days must have passed since 2nd dose of vaccine.

All shops have been allowed to open with 50% capacity. All employees need to have completed vaccination and 14 days must have elapsed since 2nd dose.

Shopping malls are allowed to remain open till 10 pm with fully vaccinated staff. Customers also need to carry Covid vaccination certificate at the entry point.

Gymnasiums, yoga centres, salons, beauty parlours and spas have been allowed to reopen with 50% capacity till 10.00 pm on all days.

Indoor sports activities like badminton, table tennis, squash, parallel bar, Mallakhamb allowed with up to two sportspersons per sport, provided all sportspersons/Members including managers, cleaning staff, have valid final Covid vaccination certificate and 14 days have elapsed since the 2nd dose of vaccine.

For marriage ceremonies, the maximum number of guests allowed will be 200 if the function is being held in the open. For indoor venues, guests up to 50% of the capacity will be allowed.

What's not allowed

Cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes to remain closed until further orders.

All places of worship will remain closed.

Travellers entering Maharashtra are allowed only if they are fully vaccinated. Negative RT-PCR test report, issued up to a maximum of 72 hours, is mandatory at the time of arrival.

A ban on large gatherings like birthday celebrations, political, social, religious, and cultural events, elections, campaigning, rallies, protest marches shall continue.



