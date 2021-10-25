Maharashtra's daily Covid-19 cases down to 889, lowest since March 2020

Maharashtra today reported 889 cases of coronavirus in 24 hours - the lowest daily jump in infections since the first wave of the pandemic in March last year. 14 districts in the state today reported zero cases in 24 hours while 12 districts reported less than 10 infections.The state logged 12 related deaths in the same period - the lowest in 34 weeks.

The fatalities were reported from Mumbai, Thane, Pune and Ratnagiri only.84,460 Covid tests were conducted in 24 hours, down by nearly 18%. The state's positivity rate now stands at 1%.On Sunday, the city recorded 400 cases and six fatalities. The first wave, which started on March 9, 2020 and went up to February 9, saw 2,048,802 cases and 51,360 deaths in Maharashtra. Against it, the second wave which continues has logged 88,656 deaths.