Man arrested for kidnapping, raping minor girl in Mumbai's Dindoshi area

A man has been arrested by the Mumbai police on Tuesday for allegedly kidnapping and raping a 16-year-old girl in the Dindoshi area of the city.

The man was presented in court today and was sent to three-day police custody.

According to the police, the victim and the accused resided in the same area.

The police registered a case against the man under the Indian Penal Code and POCSO Act, based on the girl's statement.

( With inputs from ANI )

