Man arrested for kidnapping, raping minor girl in Mumbai's Dindoshi area
By ANI | Published: November 24, 2021 01:36 AM2021-11-24T01:36:30+5:302021-11-24T01:45:07+5:30
A man has been arrested by the Mumbai police on Tuesday for allegedly kidnapping and raping a 16-year-old girl in the Dindoshi area of the city.
The man was presented in court today and was sent to three-day police custody.
According to the police, the victim and the accused resided in the same area.
The police registered a case against the man under the Indian Penal Code and POCSO Act, based on the girl's statement.
( With inputs from ANI )
