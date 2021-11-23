Man arrested for molesting minor in Maharashtra's Thane
By ANI | Published: November 23, 2021 03:55 AM2021-11-23T03:55:43+5:302021-11-23T04:05:07+5:30
A 47-year-old man was arrested for allegedly molesting a 13-year-old girl, according to Kopri Police Station.
The accused has been sent to one-day police custody.
"A 47-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly molesting a 13-year-old girl; accused sent to one-day police custody," said the Kopri Police Station on Monday.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor