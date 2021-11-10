Man arrested in Hyderabad for giving online rape threats to Indian cricketer's daughter

Mumbai Police Cyber Cell on Wednesday arrested a man from Hyderabad for giving online rape threats to the daughter of an Indian cricketer following the team's loss against Pakistan in T20 World Cup, said police.

The man, identified as one 23-year-old Ramnagesh Srinivas Akubathini, is being brought to Mumbai, added police.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor