Man fakes Governor's signature on letter of elected member Legislative Council

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's fake signature letter has gone viral on social media, citing he has elected member of the Legislative Council. Police have registered a case against the youth. The incident took place on September 25 at around 4 pm at Hanuman Temple, Kharalwadi, Pimpri.

Pramod Thombre (age 25, resident of Walhekarwadi, Chinchwad) is the name of the youth against whom case has been filed. Aziz Nawab Sheikh (43, resident of Kharalwadi, Pimpri) lodged a complaint at Pimpri Police Station on Friday. According to the police, Pramod Thombre was working as a driver for plaintiff Aziz Sheikh. He forged a letter signed by the governor. Plaintiff Aziz Sheikh has been selected as a member of the Legislative Council, the letter said.

The fake signature on the letter by the Governor was created on a computer. He sent it to WhatsApp for the purpose of forging fake documents as well as to tarnish the reputation of the plaintiff Aziz Sheikh. The same messages have also been sent to the WhatsApp number of the plaintiff's brother. Police sub-inspector Purushottam Chate is investigating the case.