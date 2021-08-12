Man from Pune dials to Mantralaya pretending to be NCP chief Sharad Pawar, arrested

A phone rang in the name of NCP president Sharad Pawar at the Mantralaya on Wednesday night. The bogus caller said that the call was made from Silver Oak, Sharad Pawar's residence. The man had called the Mantralaya pretending to be NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

After that, there was an atmosphere of confusion in the Mantralaya. So the administrative officials of the Mantralaya to investigate the matter and went directly to Silver Oak for verification. It was then that they realized the call was fake. A case was registered at Gavdevi police station. An investigation was launched by the Mumbai crime branch and one person was arrested, sources said.

The case was registered at Gavdevi police station following a complaint by a senior official of the Mantralaya. After receiving a call from the Mantralaya, a call was made from the Mantralaya to Silver Oak to verify the call. After verification, it became clear that the phone call was not from Silver Oak. The process of filing a case to trace the call from the Mantralaya began. According to the police constable, the incident took place when Gavdevi approached the police. Therefore, a case has been registered at Gavdevi police station in the case of this false call. Following this, an FIR was registered at the Gamdevi police station and the man was detained in Pune, an officer said.However, as the case is serious, the case has been referred to the Crime Branch.