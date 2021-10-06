Man in picture with Aryan Khan not NCB officer, Nawab Malik reveals details

Actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan has been arrested by the NCB in connection with a drug party on a cruise in Mumbai. So far, 11 people have been arrested in the case. But now the matter has taken a different turn. NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik has made a big secret revelation. Malik has made a shocking allegation that the NCB's raid on the cruise was fake.

A selfie of the NCB officer who took Aryan Khan with him had gone viral. The NCB then officially responded by saying that the person concerned was not an NCB official. On the same issue, Nawab Malik has presented details of the person seen in the video of Aryan Khan being caught and taken to the NCB office. Nawab Malik held a press conference in Mumbai today. Malik presented some videos and photos to reveal the identity of the person who captured Aryan Khan.

Private spy and BJP activist taking Aryan Khan?

ANI had released a video of Aryan Khan being taken to the NCB office after his arrest. Nawab Malik has revealed that the person who is seen with Aryan Khan is Kiran Gosavi.

Some photos of Kiran Gosavi have been released by Nawab Malik at a press conference. It shows photos of Kiran Gosavi holding a pistol and talking on a mobile phone. Malik also showed his Facebook account. The name KP Gosavi is on the Facebook account. Gosavi has said on Facebook that he is a private spy. Malik has accused him of working for the BJP.

Nawab Malik has informed that a complaint has been lodged against Kiran Gosavi by a man in Pune under the pretext of giving him a job. Kiran Gosavi is a person who cheats young people by promising them jobs abroad, Malik said.

The NCB had clarified that the person who took the selfie with Aryan Khan was not an NCB official. By what authority did the man arrest Aryan Khan and take him to the NCB office? If he is not an NCB officer. So who exactly is he? What is his relationship with the zonal director of NCB? Such questions have been asked by Nawab Malik.





#UPDATE | We've intercepted some persons. The probe is underway. Drugs have been recovered. We're investigating 8-10 persons: Sameer Wankhede, Zonal Director, NCB, Mumbai



"I can't comment on it", says Wankhede on being asked, "Was any celebrity present at the party?" pic.twitter.com/BxBOODT0wg — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2021