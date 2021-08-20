Man kills his friend's seven-year-old son as he didn't had own child

In a shocking incident, a man abducted and killed his friend's son as he was not having a child in Sonali (Tal. Kagal) on Friday morning.

Varad Ravindra Patil is the name of the victim, a seven-year-old boy. He was abducted two days ago from Savarde Budruk (Tal. Kagal).

His father Ravindra Ganapati Patil lodged a complaint with Murgud police. However, the police failed to locate Varad and his body was found at a hill in Sonali (Kagal taluka).

Varad had gone to Savarde Budruk with his parents for the Vastu Shanti program at the house of his grandfather Dattatraya Shankar Mahatugade.

He went missing around 8.30 pm on Tuesday (August 17). His family searched for him whole night and the next day but to no avail.

The place where Varad disappeared is always crowded with citizens, so his disappearance from such place at the same time suggested that the act may have been the work of a well-informed person. The same prediction came true