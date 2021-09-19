Manav Kaul feels fortunate to spend a day with Gujjars in Kashmir

Actor Manav Kaul is having a surreal time vacationing in Kashmir.

On Sunday, he took to Instagram and shared his experience of spending memorable moments in the valley.

"Warm and full of love ... the family of Gujjars in the deep mountains of Kashmir .. Meri achi kismat ki inke saath ek din bitane ka mauka laga. Ye duniya kitne kamal logo se bhari padi hai (I am lucky that I got a chance to spend a day with them. This world is full of wonderful people)," he wrote.

Alongside the note, Manav posted a picture of him sharing smiles with a Gujjar family.

A few days ago, he uploaded a few scenic pictures of Nigeen lake.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Manav will be seen sharing screen space with Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah in 'Jalsa'. He is also a part of Madhuri Dixit Nene-starrer 'Finding Anamika'.

( With inputs from ANI )

