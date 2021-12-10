Maniesh Paul shares hilarious video of Salman Khan from 'Dabangg' tour

Maniesh Paul who is currently touring with the 'Dabangg tour' team shared a hilarious video of superstar Salman Khan preparing to take the centre-stage the International Arena in Boulevard, Riyadh.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Maniesh shared a video that features him saying, "With the man himself Da Bang" while panning the camera towards Salman who runs away in order to not get captured.

The two stars could be seen on the stage where the Dabangg tour will take place. A dance team could be seen rehearsing on the song 'Chinta ta ta' from the film Rowdy Rathore.

The video received more than one lakh views and thousands of comments from the fans of the two stars.

For the unversed, a team led by Salman Khan is all set to take centre-stage at the International Arena in Boulevard, Riyadh on December 9, Friday for the Dabangg Tour.

The star-studded tour will also feature Shilpa Shetty, Saiee Manjrekar, Sohail Khan, Prabhu Deva, Sunil Grover, Kamaal Khan, and Aayush Sharma.

A day ago, Salman thanked Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for welcoming them and giving an opportunity to Bollywood to conduct the concert.

( With inputs from ANI )

